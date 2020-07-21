Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

