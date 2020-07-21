Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Akouos has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $24.08.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.