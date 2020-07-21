Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

