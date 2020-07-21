Akastor ASA’s (KVAEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS KVAEF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.
About Akastor ASA
