Akastor ASA’s (KVAEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS KVAEF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Akastor ASA has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.

About Akastor ASA

Kværner ASA provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore platforms, onshore plants, floating production units, and renewable energy solutions in Norway, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company executes contracts of oil and gas steel jacket substructures and jackets; and EPC delivery of topsides for offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as on floating oil and gas installations.

