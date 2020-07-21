Air Products & Chemicals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,014 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $295.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

