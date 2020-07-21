AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Head to Head Contrast

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 4,155.48 -$4.18 million N/A N/A National Research $127.98 million 11.67 $32.41 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AIkido Pharma and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62% National Research 27.59% 114.97% 32.81%

Summary

National Research beats AIkido Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

