ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of ACMR opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $91.38.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,944. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

