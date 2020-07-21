Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $224.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

