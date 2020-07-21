Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

