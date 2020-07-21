Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Friday, July 17th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

