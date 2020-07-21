995 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 614,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

