9,735 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of PRU opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

