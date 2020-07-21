9,375 Shares in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.