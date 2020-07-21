8,380 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Bought by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $55,683,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 117,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 438,740 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Cfra cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

