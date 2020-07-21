784 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

