742 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

