735 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $358.09 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $359.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.59. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

