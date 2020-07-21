7,084 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 175.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 766,270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 72.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

