6,665 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.