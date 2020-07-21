6,577 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

