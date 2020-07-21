6,500 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

