6,290 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

