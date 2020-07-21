4,947 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

GE opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.