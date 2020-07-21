4,638 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 994,366 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,612,000 after acquiring an additional 439,759 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

