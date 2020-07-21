4,095 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,134.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

PSX opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

