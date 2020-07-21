4,035 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

