3,700 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.