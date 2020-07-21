3,353 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

