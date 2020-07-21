302,912 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $622,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,034,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

