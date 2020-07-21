270 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

