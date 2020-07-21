2,665 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

