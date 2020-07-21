2,647 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,865,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

