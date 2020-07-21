19,399 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $6,367,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $484,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 610,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,918,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,444,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

