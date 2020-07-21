190 Shares in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $195.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.