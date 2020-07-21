1,591 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 20.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.