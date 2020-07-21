1,250 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

STZ opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.29. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

