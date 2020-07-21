1,187 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

NYSE HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

