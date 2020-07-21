1,164 Shares in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

