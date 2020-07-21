-$0.64 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Prothena by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Prothena by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $522.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

