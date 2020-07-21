-$0.59 EPS Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.74). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.53. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 253,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 615,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

