Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.92.

ZYME stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

