Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

ZM stock traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,822 shares of company stock worth $167,960,737. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

