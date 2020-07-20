Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.47. 18,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,429. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Zoetis by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.