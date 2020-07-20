Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.18. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.