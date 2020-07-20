Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica is well poised to capitalize on opportunities in the digital world through several growth initiatives to enhance long-term prospects. It experiences increased traction in the smartphone market. The consistent rollout of fiber and LTE is set to drive growth. Acquisitions are considered to be the preferred mode for business expansion. With a major upheaval in eight Latin American markets, the company aims to ‘reinvent’ itself amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. However, domestic competition is a headwind as unbundled local loop regulation is compelling the company to make its network available to alternative providers. It is exposed to intense competition in Brazil. The existence of critical suppliers in the supply chain poses risks to Telefonica’s business operations. High debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.”

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research cut Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf cut Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

TEF stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 1,436,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 43.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 495,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 477,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonica (TEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.