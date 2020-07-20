Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Hold

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Owens Corning have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding its bottom-line growth potential. The upside was primarily attributed to improving housing market conditions, operating efficiencies and rising demand for insulation products. Notably, strategic initiatives, acquisitions and strong price realization also bode well. However, the company has been witnessing lower Roofing volumes, primarily owing to lesser storm demand carryover and reduced shipments to distributors. Worryingly, pricing headwind and foreign currency translation remains a cause of concern.”

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

OC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.