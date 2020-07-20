Zacks Investment Research Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Hold

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

