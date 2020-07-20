Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OFC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

