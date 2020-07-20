Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 257.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 46,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

