Zacks: Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 4,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,396. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,762,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

